Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Carisma Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARM) has decreased by -6.57% when compared to last closing price of $0.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carisma Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CARM is at 2.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CARM is 24.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.30% of that float. The average trading volume for CARM on October 02, 2025 was 8.52M shares.

CARM’s Market Performance

CARM’s stock has seen a -9.22% decrease for the week, with a -41.82% drop in the past month and a -39.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.74% for Carisma Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.57% for CARM’s stock, with a -27.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CARM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CARM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $1 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to CARM, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

CARM Trading at -16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.78%, as shares sank -30.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARM fell by -9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3223. In addition, Carisma Therapeutics Inc saw -74.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.28% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Carisma Therapeutics Inc stands at -4.59%. The total capital return value is set at 11.71%. Equity return is now at value -362.79%, with -153.46% for asset returns.

Based on Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM), the company’s capital structure generated -0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -21.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$57.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.