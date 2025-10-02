Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) has decreased by -3.00% when compared to last closing price of $2.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-25 that BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced Rachel Haurwitz, PhD, Caribou’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference on September 3, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT.

Is It Worth Investing in Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) Right Now?

CRBU has 36-month beta value of 2.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRBU is 82.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRBU on October 02, 2025 was 1.29M shares.

CRBU’s Market Performance

The stock of Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has seen a 6.10% increase in the past week, with a 20.21% rise in the past month, and a 64.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for CRBU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.25% for CRBU’s stock, with a 58.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CRBU by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for CRBU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $3 based on the research report published on June 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CRBU, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

CRBU Trading at 15.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares surge +19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBU rose by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Caribou Biosciences Inc saw 14.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBU starting from Haurwitz Rachel E., who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Haurwitz Rachel E. now owns 3,369,395 shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc, valued at $20,400 using the latest closing price.

MCCLUNG BARBARA G, the Chief Legal Officer of Caribou Biosciences Inc, sold 3,564 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that MCCLUNG BARBARA G is holding 443,502 shares at $4,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.38% for the present operating margin

0.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for Caribou Biosciences Inc stands at -18.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.87%. Equity return is now at value -68.93%, with -55.32% for asset returns.

Based on Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$166.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.