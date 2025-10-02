Camtek Ltd (CAMT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT) is 41.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAMT is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CAMT is 29.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.26% of that float. On October 02, 2025, CAMT’s average trading volume was 449.08K shares.

CAMT stock’s latest price update

Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT)’s stock price has soared by 7.97% in relation to previous closing price of $105.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that In the most recent trading session, Camtek (CAMT) closed at $104.63, indicating a +1.23% shift from the previous trading day.

CAMT’s Market Performance

CAMT’s stock has risen by 10.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 44.56% and a quarterly rise of 29.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Camtek Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.98% for CAMT’s stock, with a 42.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CAMT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CAMT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $95 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAMT reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CAMT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2025.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to CAMT, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

CAMT Trading at 26.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +47.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMT rose by +10.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.75. In addition, Camtek Ltd saw 37.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Camtek Ltd stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 24.28%, with 15.11% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3395.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $143.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Camtek Ltd (CAMT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.