Cadiz Inc (CDZI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.99% in comparison to its previous close of $4.72, however, the company has experienced a -4.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI / CDZIP) (“Cadiz,” the “Company”), a California water solutions company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the following cash dividend on the Company’s 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”).

Is It Worth Investing in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CDZI is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CDZI is 51.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.56% of that float. The average trading volume of CDZI on October 02, 2025 was 514.82K shares.

CDZI’s Market Performance

CDZI stock saw an increase of -4.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.63% and a quarterly increase of 43.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.48% for Cadiz Inc (CDZI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.59% for CDZI’s stock, with a 20.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDZI stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for CDZI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CDZI in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $10 based on the research report published on April 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CDZI Trading at 19.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares surge +24.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDZI fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Cadiz Inc saw 43.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDZI starting from Heerema International Group Se, who purchased 2,070,000 shares at the price of $3.34 back on Nov 05 ’24. After this action, Heerema International Group Se now owns 22,783,965 shares of Cadiz Inc, valued at $6,913,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.64% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadiz Inc stands at -2.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%. Equity return is now at value -103.71%, with -25.73% for asset returns.

Based on Cadiz Inc (CDZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$21.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Cadiz Inc (CDZI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.