Bunge Global SA (BG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) has surged by 1.53% when compared to previous closing price of $81.25, but the company has seen a 4.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) will provide a business update on Wednesday, Oct. 15, prior to the market opening.

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) Right Now?

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.24x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BG is 165.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of BG was 2.03M shares.

BG’s Market Performance

BG stock saw an increase of 4.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.31% and a quarterly increase of 1.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Bunge Global SA (BG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for BG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $95 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BG reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for BG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BG, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

BG Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.27. In addition, Bunge Global SA saw -15.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Mahoney Christopher, who purchased 5,000 shares at the price of $81.73 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Mahoney Christopher now owns 7,164 shares of Bunge Global SA, valued at $408,650 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Global SA stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 13.20%, with 4.96% for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Global SA (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bunge Global SA (BG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.