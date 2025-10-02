Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.64x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BAM is 417.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of BAM was 1.91M shares.

BAM stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) has decreased by -2.07% when compared to last closing price of $56.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield announced today that it has raised over $4 billion for the first closing of Brookfield Infrastructure Debt Fund IV (“BID IV” or the “Fund”), reflecting continued significant support from both existing and new investors.

BAM’s Market Performance

BAM’s stock has fallen by -5.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.70% and a quarterly rise of 0.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.12% for BAM’s stock, with a -0.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $68 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAM reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for BAM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 07th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAM, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

BAM Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.16. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd saw 18.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.69% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd stands at 0.56%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 25.92%, with 14.92% for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.43 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.