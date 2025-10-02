Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Stock Faces 1.15% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) has gone up by 0.22% for the week, with a -1.26% drop in the past month and a 5.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.27% for BRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for BRX’s stock, with a 3.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) is above average at 25.02x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BRX is 303.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRX on October 02, 2025 was 2.14M shares.

BRX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) has plunged by -1.19% when compared to previous closing price of $27.68, but the company has seen a 0.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Brixmor (BRX) have what it takes?

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $32 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRX reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for BRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 17th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BRX, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

BRX Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.72. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc saw -0.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

SIEGEL STEVEN F, the insider of Brixmor Property Group Inc, sold 25,000 shares at $28.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’25, which means that SIEGEL STEVEN F is holding 302,657 shares at $705,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 11.52%, with 3.86% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $936.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.