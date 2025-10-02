Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRSL is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BRSL is 106.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRSL on October 02, 2025 was 2.30M shares.

BRSL stock’s latest price update

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL)’s stock price has increased by 1.22% compared to its previous closing price of $17.25. However, the company has seen a 1.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that LONDON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) (“Brightstar”) announced today that it will demonstrate its global lottery leadership and present sophisticated lottery solutions at the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (“NASPL”) 2025 annual conference, from Sept.

BRSL’s Market Performance

Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) has experienced a 1.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.40% rise in the past month, and a 26.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for BRSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for BRSL’s stock, with a 20.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRSL stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for BRSL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BRSL in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $20 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRSL reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for BRSL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 30th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to BRSL, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

BRSL Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSL rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.87. In addition, Brightstar Lottery PLC saw -3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brightstar Lottery PLC stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value -7.71%, with -1.10% for asset returns.

Based on Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.