Brand Engagement Network Inc (BNAI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Brand Engagement Network Inc (NASDAQ: BNAI) has increased by 11.90% when compared to last closing price of $0.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNAI) (“BEN”), an innovator in human-like AI Agents for regulated industries, announced the appointment of Ruy Carrasco, M.D.

Is It Worth Investing in Brand Engagement Network Inc (NASDAQ: BNAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BNAI is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BNAI is 28.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume for BNAI on October 02, 2025 was 443.56K shares.

BNAI’s Market Performance

BNAI’s stock has seen a 13.02% increase for the week, with a 8.90% rise in the past month and a -18.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.09% for Brand Engagement Network Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.88% for BNAI’s stock, with a -20.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNAI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BNAI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BNAI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on July 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BNAI Trading at 4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares surge +8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNAI rose by +13.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3050. In addition, Brand Engagement Network Inc saw -67.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-563.33% for the present operating margin

2.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brand Engagement Network Inc stands at -507.35%. The total capital return value is set at -8.78%. Equity return is now at value -254.58%, with -111.12% for asset returns.

Based on Brand Engagement Network Inc (BNAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -111.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$30.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 273.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brand Engagement Network Inc (BNAI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.