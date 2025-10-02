Box Inc (BOX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BOX is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BOX is 139.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOX on October 02, 2025 was 1.88M shares.

BOX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) has plunged by -0.59% when compared to previous closing price of $32.27, but the company has seen a -0.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BOX’s Market Performance

BOX’s stock has fallen by -0.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.37% and a quarterly drop of -2.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Box Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.44% for BOX’s stock, with a -1.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BOX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BOX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOX reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for BOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BOX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

BOX Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOX fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.55. In addition, Box Inc saw -2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOX starting from LAZAR JACK R, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $32.20 back on Sep 26 ’25. After this action, LAZAR JACK R now owns 27,855 shares of Box Inc, valued at $160,975 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.79% for the gross margin

The net margin for Box Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 163.44%, with 16.65% for asset returns.

Based on Box Inc (BOX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $113.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Box Inc (BOX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.