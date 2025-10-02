Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (BOW) Stock Observes -27.61% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (BOW) has seen a -9.88% decrease in the past week, with a -20.31% drop in the past month, and a -29.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for BOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.71% for BOW’s stock, with a -27.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOW) is above average at 17.00x. The 36-month beta value for BOW is also noteworthy at -0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BOW is 21.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. The average trading volume of BOW on October 02, 2025 was 292.37K shares.

BOW stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOW) has dropped by -7.58% compared to previous close of $27.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-19 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Bowhead Specialty”) (NYSE: BOW) announced today that Stephen Sills, Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Mulcahey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Insurance Conference on September 3, 2025, in New York. The fireside chat will begin at approximately 2:50pm ET and will be webcast live. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. The event details, webcast.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOW stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BOW by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for BOW in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $44 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOW reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for BOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BOW, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

BOW Trading at -17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -20.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOW fell by -9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.31. In addition, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc saw -9.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOW starting from Botein Matthew, who sold 2,000,000 shares at the price of $30.66 back on Aug 08 ’25. After this action, Botein Matthew now owns 8,968,445 shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc, valued at $61,320,000 using the latest closing price.

Gallatin Point Capital LLC, the Director of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc, sold 2,000,000 shares at $30.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that Gallatin Point Capital LLC is holding 8,968,445 shares at $61,320,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 13.23%, with 3.93% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $55.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (BOW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.