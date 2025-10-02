BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.68% compared to its previous closing price of $43.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-29 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) is above average at 47.26x. The 36-month beta value for BWA is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BWA is 214.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. The average trading volume of BWA on October 02, 2025 was 2.17M shares.

BWA’s Market Performance

The stock of BorgWarner Inc (BWA) has seen a 2.10% increase in the past week, with a 3.75% rise in the past month, and a 24.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for BWA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for BWA’s stock, with a 31.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $46 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BWA, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

BWA Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.88. In addition, BorgWarner Inc saw 20.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from McKenzie Isabelle, who sold 3,500 shares at the price of $44.18 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, McKenzie Isabelle now owns 46,755 shares of BorgWarner Inc, valued at $154,632 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 3.66%, with 1.54% for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In summary, BorgWarner Inc (BWA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.