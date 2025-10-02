Bolt Projects Holdings Inc’s (BSLK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BSLK stock has gone up by 2.70%, with a monthly gain of 10.55% and a quarterly surge of 61.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.91% for Bolt Projects Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.61% for BSLK’s stock, with a -23.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BSLK) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.20.

The public float for BSLK is 1.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 37.01% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of BSLK was 8.19M shares.

BSLK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BSLK) has jumped by 10.85% compared to previous close of $3.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-14 that BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biobased–Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSLK) (“Bolt Projects” or the “Company”), a developer of biomaterials for the beauty and personal care industry, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 913,979 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $4.65 per share of common stock (or per pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof, less the nominal exercise price of.

BSLK Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares surge +44.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSLK rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Bolt Projects Holdings Inc saw -74.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSLK starting from Widmaier Daniel Matthew, who purchased 13,374 shares at the price of $3.81 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Widmaier Daniel Matthew now owns 36,805 shares of Bolt Projects Holdings Inc, valued at $50,955 using the latest closing price.

Breslauer David Nate, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of Bolt Projects Holdings Inc, purchased 10,940 shares at $3.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Breslauer David Nate is holding 29,247 shares at $35,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.33% for the present operating margin

0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bolt Projects Holdings Inc stands at -3.76%. The total capital return value is set at 19.43%. Equity return is now at value 199.77%, with -155.99% for asset returns.

Based on Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK), the company’s capital structure generated -6.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -24.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$63.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.