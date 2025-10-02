Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, BLMN stock has gone down by -4.31%, with a monthly gain of 0.57% and a quarterly plunge of -30.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for Bloomin Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for BLMN’s stock, with a -21.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLMN is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BLMN is 83.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.47% of that float. The average trading volume for BLMN on October 02, 2025 was 2.54M shares.

BLMN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) has dropped by -0.84% compared to previous close of $7.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that CNM, BLMN and JAKK have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 30, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on January 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

BLMN Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.01. In addition, Bloomin Brands Inc saw -57.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Hafner Patrick M, the EVP, Pres Outback Steakhouse of Bloomin Brands Inc, sold 9,555 shares at $8.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that Hafner Patrick M is holding 0 shares at $79,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin Brands Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 24.74%, with 2.53% for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $179.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.