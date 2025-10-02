Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for BXMT is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BXMT is 161.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.88% of that float. The average trading volume for BXMT on October 02, 2025 was 1.13M shares.

BXMT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) has increased by 0.92% when compared to last closing price of $18.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will publish its third-quarter 2025 earnings presentation on its website at www.bxmt.com and file its Form 10-Q pre-market on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The Company will also host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET to review results. To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1735594&tp_key=ec7b6b8798 For t.

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT’s stock has fallen by -0.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.98% and a quarterly drop of -6.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.65% for BXMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $20 based on the research report published on December 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BXMT, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

BXMT Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.28. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc saw -2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Marone Anthony F. JR, who sold 1,006 shares at the price of $19.48 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Marone Anthony F. JR now owns 62,570 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, valued at $19,600 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Katharine A, the CEO & President of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, sold 4,593 shares at $19.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that Keenan Katharine A is holding 230,006 shares at $89,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -0.33%, with -0.06% for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4227.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.