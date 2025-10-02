Bionano Genomics Inc’s (BNGO) Stock: A -28.41% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has gone up by 6.64% for the week, with a -53.00% drop in the past month and a -45.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.79% for BNGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.41% for BNGO’s stock, with a -63.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BNGO is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BNGO is 8.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNGO on October 02, 2025 was 543.51K shares.

BNGO stock’s latest price update

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO)’s stock price has plunge by 4.80%relation to previous closing price of $1.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) (“Bionano” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), Series E warrants to purchase up to 5,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock and short-term Series F warrants to purchase up to 5,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (all the warrants, collectively, the “Series Warrants”), at a combined public offering price of $2.00 per share (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and accompanying Series Warrants. The Series Warrants have an exercise price of $2.00 per share and are immediately exercisable upon issuance. The Series E warrants will expire on the five-year anniversary of the date of issuance. The short-term Series F warrants will expire on the eighteen-month anniversary of the date of issuance.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to BNGO, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

BNGO Trading at -40.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO rose by +6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5470. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc saw -93.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.63% for the present operating margin

0.05% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc stands at -2.71%. The total capital return value is set at -1.39%. Equity return is now at value -118.26%, with -72.39% for asset returns.

Based on Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -285.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$97.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.