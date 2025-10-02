BiomX Inc (PHGE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.52% in comparison to its previous close of $0.52, however, the company has experienced a -10.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-19 that U.S. FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 2b study as it reviews data submitted by BiomX on third-party nebulizer used to deliver BX004; no concerns were raised in the clinical hold notification regarding the BX004 drug candidate

Is It Worth Investing in BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PHGE is 13.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of PHGE was 4.98M shares.

PHGE’s Market Performance

PHGE’s stock has seen a -10.38% decrease for the week, with a -15.03% drop in the past month and a 7.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.36% for BiomX Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.30% for PHGE’s stock, with a -18.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5070. In addition, BiomX Inc saw -54.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

447.88% for the present operating margin

20.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for BiomX Inc stands at 450.61%. The total capital return value is set at -1.18%. Equity return is now at value -99.35%, with -43.39% for asset returns.

Based on BiomX Inc (PHGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -44.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$13.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -94.55. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, BiomX Inc (PHGE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.