Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) is 16.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BMRN is 0.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BMRN is 189.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On October 02, 2025, BMRN’s average trading volume was 2.11M shares.

BMRN stock’s latest price update

The stock of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) has increased by 1.29% when compared to last closing price of $54.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

BMRN’s Market Performance

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) has experienced a 2.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.16% drop in the past month, and a -4.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for BMRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for BMRN stock, with a simple moving average of -10.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMRN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BMRN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BMRN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $60 based on the research report published on September 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMRN reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for BMRN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BMRN, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

BMRN Trading at -3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMRN rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.63. In addition, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc saw -22.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMRN starting from Burkhart Erin, who sold 1,786 shares at the price of $59.31 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Burkhart Erin now owns 14,173 shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, valued at $105,928 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 11.62%, with 9.05% for asset returns.

Based on Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 70.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $650.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.