BGSF Inc’s (BGSF) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of BGSF Inc (BGSF) has gone down by -35.42% for the week, with a -23.14% drop in the past month and a -36.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.68% for BGSF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.15% for BGSF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BGSF Inc (NYSE: BGSF) Right Now?

BGSF has 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BGSF is 10.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BGSF on October 02, 2025 was 200.56K shares.

BGSF stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BGSF Inc (NYSE: BGSF) has dropped by -34.51% compared to previous close of $7.1. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -35.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) (“BGSF” or “the Company”), a leading provider of workforce solutions for the specialized property management industry, today announced additional information regarding the previously announced pending special cash dividend of $2.00 per share of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”), payable on September 30, 2025 to the holders of record of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock as of the close of business on September 23, 2025. Because the payment of the special cash dividend represents more than 25% of the trading price of the Common Stock, NYSE has advised the Company that its common shares will trade with “due bills” representing an assignment of the right to receive the special cash dividend from the record date of September 23, 2025 through the closing of trading on NYSE on September 30, 2025, which is the payment date and the last day of trading before the October 1, 2025 ex-dividend date (this period of time representing the “Dividend Right Period”).

Analysts’ Opinion of BGSF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGSF stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BGSF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BGSF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on December 01, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

BGSF Trading at -27.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -23.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGSF fell by -35.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, BGSF Inc saw -34.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BGSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for BGSF Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -9.13%, with -4.76% for asset returns.

Based on BGSF Inc (BGSF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 19.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BGSF Inc (BGSF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.