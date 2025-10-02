Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.29% compared to its previous closing price of $75.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-28 that Seven of the top fifteen Barron’s Better Bets (BBB) dividend ‘dogs’ – including CAG, PFE, VZ, BMY, UDR, KIM, and KEY – are attractively priced for income investors. Analyst forecasts project 17.61% to 34.78% net gains for top-ten BBB dogs by September 2026, with an average estimated gain of 23.96% and lower-than-market volatility. Five of the lowest-priced, highest-yield BBB stocks – CAG, PFE, VZ, BMY, and LYB – are expected to outperform higher-priced peers, offering a 16.89% advantage in projected returns.

Is It Worth Investing in Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) is above average at 21.32x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BBY is 194.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBY on October 02, 2025 was 3.48M shares.

BBY’s Market Performance

BBY’s stock has seen a 4.29% increase for the week, with a 3.88% rise in the past month and a 8.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for Best Buy Co. Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.70% for BBY’s stock, with a 3.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBY reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for BBY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to BBY, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

BBY Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.32. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc saw -24.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Watson Mathew, the SVP, Controller & CAO of Best Buy Co. Inc, sold 2,018 shares at $76.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’25, which means that Watson Mathew is holding 20,132 shares at $154,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 26.72%, with 5.04% for asset returns.

Based on Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.