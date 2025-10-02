Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE: BDX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.01% in relation to its previous close of $187.17. However, the company has experienced a 2.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that BDX partners with Henry Ford Health to deploy BD Rowa Vmax robots, aiming to streamline 24/7 pharmacy access in Michigan.

Is It Worth Investing in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE: BDX) Right Now?

Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE: BDX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BDX is 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BDX is 286.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDX on October 02, 2025 was 2.35M shares.

BDX’s Market Performance

The stock of Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) has seen a 2.63% increase in the past week, with a 1.48% rise in the past month, and a 7.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for BDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.76% for BDX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $211 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDX reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for BDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to BDX, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

BDX Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.65. In addition, Becton Dickinson & Co saw -20.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Feld Michael, who sold 58 shares at the price of $181.03 back on Sep 26 ’25. After this action, Feld Michael now owns 8,302 shares of Becton Dickinson & Co, valued at $10,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson & Co stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 6.26%, with 2.91% for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.