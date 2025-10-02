BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) is 5.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBAR is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BBAR is 204.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On October 02, 2025, BBAR’s average trading volume was 942.00K shares.

The stock price of BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has plunged by -0.78% when compared to previous closing price of $8.06, but the company has seen a -13.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has seen a -13.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.45% decline in the past month and a -51.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.30% for BBAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.02% for BBAR stock, with a simple moving average of -54.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBAR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BBAR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BBAR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $17 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Itau BBA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BBAR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

BBAR Trading at -36.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -36.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR fell by -13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.19. In addition, BBVA Argentina ADR saw -22.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for BBVA Argentina ADR stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 13.26%, with 2.34% for asset returns.

Based on BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $520.69 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -3.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 140.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.