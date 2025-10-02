Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHC is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BHC is 327.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHC on October 02, 2025 was 2.63M shares.

BHC stock’s latest price update

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.64% in comparison to its previous close of $6.45, however, the company has experienced a -0.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that The Balancing Act airing on Lifetime will showcase how innovative treatments Thermage® FLX, Clear + Brilliant®, and Fraxel FTX™ offer energy-based treatment options that help maintain a youthful appearance while enhancing natural beauty. LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, and its aesthetic business, Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, will be featured on The Balancing Act, airing on Lifetime, in a special episode spotlighting its portfolio of non-invasive skin rejuvenation and tightening technologies: Thermage® FLX, Clear + Brilliant® and Fraxel FTX™.

BHC’s Market Performance

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has seen a -0.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.80% decline in the past month and a -7.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for BHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.93% for BHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BHC by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for BHC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on August 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BHC stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 10th, 2024.

BHC Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHC fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc saw -19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHC starting from Carson Seana, who sold 13,370 shares at the price of $7.31 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Carson Seana now owns 499,585 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc, valued at $97,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bausch Health Companies Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%.

Based on Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at -28.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.55 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.