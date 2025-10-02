Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBVA is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The average trading volume of BBVA on October 02, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

BBVA stock’s latest price update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBVA)’s stock price has increased by 0.12% compared to its previous closing price of $19.22. However, the company has seen a 2.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-30 that The article analyzes Large Cap Value (GASV) stocks using YCharts’ Value Score and the Ben Graham Formula to identify fair-priced, high-yield dividend opportunities. Seven of fourteen ‘safer’ lowest-priced GASV Dogs—ET, MPLX, YRD, VZ, BMY, BBVA, and MFC—are highlighted as buyable for September 2025. Top ten GASV stocks are projected by analysts to deliver average net gains of 26.84% by September 2026, with Energy Transfer (ET) leading at 35.43%.

BBVA’s Market Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) has experienced a 2.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.97% rise in the past month, and a 23.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for BBVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.22% for BBVA’s stock, with a 32.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBVA Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.01. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR saw 77.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 18.32%, with 1.31% for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.94 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.