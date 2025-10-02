Axogen Inc (AXGN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Axogen Inc (AXGN) has seen a 2.16% increase in the past week, with a 10.73% gain in the past month, and a 58.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for AXGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for AXGN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AXGN is 43.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXGN on October 02, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

AXGN stock’s latest price update

The stock of Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) has decreased by -3.27% when compared to last closing price of $17.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axogen, Inc. Investigated for Securities Fraud Violations – Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights – AXGN.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXGN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AXGN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AXGN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $30 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXGN reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for AXGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to AXGN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

AXGN Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXGN rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.94. In addition, Axogen Inc saw 23.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXGN starting from DeVinney Erick Wayne, who sold 1,137 shares at the price of $16.29 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, DeVinney Erick Wayne now owns 220,649 shares of Axogen Inc, valued at $18,522 using the latest closing price.

Weiler Kathy Johnson, the Director of Axogen Inc, sold 4,073 shares at $10.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09 ’25, which means that Weiler Kathy Johnson is holding 6,580 shares at $43,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Axogen Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -4.48%, with -2.36% for asset returns.

Based on Axogen Inc (AXGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axogen Inc (AXGN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.