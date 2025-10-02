Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) has seen a 7.42% increase in the past week, with a 8.98% gain in the past month, and a 101.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for AVAH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.73% for AVAH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 67.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) Right Now?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 119.41x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AVAH is at 2.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AVAH is 45.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.25% of that float. The average trading volume for AVAH on October 02, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

AVAH stock’s latest price update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH)’s stock price has soared by 1.24% in relation to previous closing price of $8.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-29 that Aveanna (AVAH) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company’s fundamentals for clues.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AVAH by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for AVAH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVAH reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for AVAH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 19th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AVAH, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

AVAH Trading at 28.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAH rose by +7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc saw 73.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAH starting from Cunningham Patrick A., who sold 18,500 shares at the price of $4.93 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Cunningham Patrick A. now owns 327,869 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, valued at $91,174 using the latest closing price.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V, the 10% Owner of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, sold 750,000 shares at $5.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10 ’25, which means that J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V is holding 28,890,756 shares at $3,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%.

Based on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at -124.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $187.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.