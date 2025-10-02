Autonomix Medical Inc (AMIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Autonomix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AMIX)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.33% in comparison to its previous close of $1.08, however, the company has experienced a 10.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that GLP study marks a key milestone in Autonomix’s path to achieve regulatory approvals Company remains on track to submit Investigational Device Exemption (“IDE”), and if approved, commence U.S. clinical trials in 2026 to support a De Novo FDA application THE WOODLANDS, TX, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that it has commenced a Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) preclinical study required by the FDA at CBSET, a state-of-the-art pre-clinical translational research institute, for its Sensing and RF Ablation System as a treatment for pancreatic cancer pain.

Is It Worth Investing in Autonomix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AMIX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMIX is -2.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMIX is 4.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. On October 02, 2025, AMIX’s average trading volume was 699.80K shares.

AMIX’s Market Performance

AMIX stock saw a decrease of 10.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.53% for Autonomix Medical Inc (AMIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.74% for AMIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.75% for the last 200 days.

AMIX Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMIX rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1065. In addition, Autonomix Medical Inc saw -90.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.51% for the present operating margin

-0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Autonomix Medical Inc stands at -140.08%. The total capital return value is set at -1.74%. Equity return is now at value -195.55%, with -149.73% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -29.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Autonomix Medical Inc (AMIX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.