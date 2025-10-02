Autodesk Inc’s (ADSK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Autodesk Inc (ADSK) has gone down by -2.41% for the week, with a -1.07% drop in the past month and a 1.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for ADSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.97% for ADSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) Right Now?

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46x compared to its average ratio. ADSK has 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADSK is 212.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADSK on October 02, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

ADSK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) has dropped by -0.61% compared to previous close of $317.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurigo Software, North America’s leading capital planning software provider, today announced a fully integrated solution that brings together Aurigo’s capital planning product with Autodesk Construction Cloud ®, a comprehensive construction management solution that connects workflows, teams, and data across every stage of a project, from design and planning through building and operations. The new integration enables Autodesk’s facility owner and operator customers to seamlessly connect long-range strategy and funding decisions with downstream project execution.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $343 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $320. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to ADSK, setting the target price at $365 in the report published on June 27th of the current year.

ADSK Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $322.07. In addition, Autodesk Inc saw 16.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Howard Ayanna, who sold 917 shares at the price of $325.00 back on Sep 29 ’25. After this action, Howard Ayanna now owns 3,476 shares of Autodesk Inc, valued at $298,025 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 40.20%, with 10.02% for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 705.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.55 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Autodesk Inc (ADSK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.