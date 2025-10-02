Assessing the Risk and Potential of BlackSky Technology Inc’s (BKSY) Stock

The stock of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has seen a 6.91% increase in the past week, with a 31.42% gain in the past month, and a 10.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.57% for BKSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.73% for BKSY stock, with a simple moving average of 58.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BKSY is at 2.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BKSY is 27.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.71% of that float. The average trading volume for BKSY on October 02, 2025 was 1.97M shares.

BKSY stock’s latest price update

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY)’s stock price has increased by 11.27% compared to its previous closing price of $20.15. However, the company has seen a 6.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-29 that BlackSky is gaining momentum with Gen-3 satellite contracts, Spectre AI integration, and new revenue streams, driving my optimism. BlackSky’s recent NGA Luno delivery order highlights its advanced AI-driven change detection, reinforcing government trust and recurring revenue visibility. A new seven-figure deal with HEO expands BlackSky into space domain awareness, leveraging idle satellite capacity for additional revenue streams.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKSY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for BKSY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BKSY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $12 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKSY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BKSY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BKSY, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

BKSY Trading at 21.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +36.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.04. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc saw 402.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from O’Toole Brian E, who sold 33,292 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, O’Toole Brian E now owns 750,164 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc, valued at $580,945 using the latest closing price.

Dubois Henry Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackSky Technology Inc, sold 31,646 shares at $17.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10 ’25, which means that Dubois Henry Edward is holding 474,582 shares at $552,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.43% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackSky Technology Inc stands at -0.82%. The total capital return value is set at -0.17%. Equity return is now at value -105.30%, with -32.09% for asset returns.

Based on BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.