Assessing the Risk and Potential of Beeline Holdings Inc’s (BLNE) Stock

The stock of Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE) has seen a -10.34% decrease in the past week, with a 142.24% gain in the past month, and a 180.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.27% for BLNE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.80% for BLNE stock, with a simple moving average of 10.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BLNE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLNE is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BLNE is 17.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.89% of that float. The average trading volume for BLNE on October 02, 2025 was 2.39M shares.

BLNE stock’s latest price update

Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BLNE)’s stock price has increased by 3.45% compared to its previous closing price of $3.77. However, the company has seen a -10.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce that Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a technology-driven, digital mortgage platform, was recently featured in an exclusive podcast interview with Benzinga Director of Customer Success, Ryan Faloona.

BLNE Trading at 56.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares surge +109.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNE fell by -8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Beeline Holdings Inc saw -23.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNE starting from Freedman Joseph David, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $4.22 back on Sep 25 ’25. After this action, Freedman Joseph David now owns 165,920 shares of Beeline Holdings Inc, valued at $42,193 using the latest closing price.

Moe Christopher R., the Chief Financial Officer of Beeline Holdings Inc, purchased 20,000 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Moe Christopher R. is holding 20,000 shares at $32,822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.67% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Beeline Holdings Inc stands at -3.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -23.93%, with -13.88% for asset returns.

Based on Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.