Arteris Inc (AIP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for AIP is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AIP is 28.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.84% of that float. The average trading volume for AIP on October 02, 2025 was 997.97K shares.

AIP stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) has increased by 4.58% when compared to last closing price of $10.5.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that Arteris smart NoC IP licensed by NanoXplore to enhance performance and efficiency of its SoC FPGA solutions for radiation-hardened aerospace computing.

AIP’s Market Performance

AIP’s stock has risen by 11.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.36% and a quarterly rise of 18.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.91% for Arteris Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.58% for AIP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AIP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AIP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $15 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIP reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AIP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2023.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to AIP, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

AIP Trading at 14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +24.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIP rose by +11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, Arteris Inc saw 42.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Alpern Paul L, the VP and General Counsel of Arteris Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $8.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that Alpern Paul L is holding 73,587 shares at $88,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arteris Inc stands at -0.52%. The total capital return value is set at -0.7%. Equity return is now at value -1369.57%, with -32.61% for asset returns.

Based on Arteris Inc (AIP), the company’s capital structure generated -42.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -163.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$24.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arteris Inc (AIP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.