Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.89% compared to its previous closing price of $6.75. However, the company has seen a -6.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-20 that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Daniel Schleiniger – Vice President of Investor Relations Luis Raganato – Chief Executive Officer Mariano Tannenbaum – Chief Financial Officer Daniel Schleiniger Hello, and thank you for joining Arcos Dorados Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast. With us today are Luis Raganato, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mariano Tannenbaum, our Chief Financial Officer.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83x compared to its average ratio. ARCO has 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARCO is 121.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCO on October 02, 2025 was 1.40M shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO stock saw a decrease of -6.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for ARCO stock, with a simple moving average of -10.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8.80 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ARCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2023.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to ARCO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

ARCO Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc saw -24.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 24.80%, with 4.15% for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $502.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.