Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.02% compared to its previous closing price of $86.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on October 30, 2025 and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Aptiv's Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Varun Laroyia. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for APTV is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for APTV is 215.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume for APTV on October 02, 2025 was 2.42M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

APTV stock saw an increase of 2.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.11% and a quarterly increase of 20.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Aptiv PLC (APTV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for APTV’s stock, with a 30.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $105 based on the research report published on September 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to APTV, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

APTV Trading at 12.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.94. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 17.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from Brazier Allan J, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $85.00 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Brazier Allan J now owns 49,820 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $85,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 9.58%, with 4.16% for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.45 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.