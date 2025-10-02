Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

APVO has 36-month beta value of 5.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for APVO is 3.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APVO on October 02, 2025 was 4.26M shares.

APVO stock’s latest price update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO)’s stock price has plunge by -4.14%relation to previous closing price of $1.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -21.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-09-16 that Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) saw its shares jump sharply after the company reported encouraging clinical data from its Phase 1b/2 RAINIER trial evaluating mipletamig, a first-in-class CD123 x CD3 bispecific antibody, in patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are unfit for intensive chemotherapy. Aptevo said that Cohort 3 of the trial achieved a 100% remission rate, with 40% of patients reaching minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative status, a key indicator linked to improved long-term outcomes.

APVO’s Market Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has experienced a -21.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.13% drop in the past month, and a -54.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.93% for APVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.18% for APVO stock, with a simple moving average of -95.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APVO

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APVO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for APVO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2017.

APVO Trading at -29.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO fell by -21.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5650. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc saw -98.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

The total capital return value is set at -2.26%. Equity return is now at value -437.34%, with -157.31% for asset returns.

Based on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$23.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.