Appfolio Inc (APPF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Appfolio Inc (NASDAQ: APPF) is above average at 46.30x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for APPF is 21.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APPF on October 02, 2025 was 292.92K shares.

APPF stock’s latest price update

The stock of Appfolio Inc (NASDAQ: APPF) has decreased by -6.94% when compared to last closing price of $275.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-29 that AppFolio (APPF) reached $282.61 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.46% change compared to its last close.

APPF’s Market Performance

Appfolio Inc (APPF) has seen a -8.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.21% decline in the past month and a 10.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for APPF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.94% for APPF’s stock, with a 6.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for APPF by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for APPF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $350 based on the research report published on August 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPF reach a price target of $267. The rating they have provided for APPF stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 31st, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to APPF, setting the target price at $265 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

APPF Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPF fell by -8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $278.68. In addition, Appfolio Inc saw 9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPF starting from Mazza Matthew S, who sold 1,636 shares at the price of $276.98 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Mazza Matthew S now owns 25,015 shares of Appfolio Inc, valued at $453,139 using the latest closing price.

Mazza Matthew S, the Chief Trust Officer of Appfolio Inc, sold 1,364 shares at $280.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’25, which means that Mazza Matthew S is holding 26,651 shares at $382,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Appfolio Inc stands at 0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value 49.11%, with 38.81% for asset returns.

Based on Appfolio Inc (APPF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $169.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Appfolio Inc (APPF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.