APi Group Corporation (APG) Stock Sees a0.06% Increase

In the past week, APG stock has gone up by 1.30%, with a monthly decline of -1.26% and a quarterly surge of 2.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for APi Group Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.15% for APG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) is 102.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APG is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for APG is 350.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. On October 02, 2025, APG’s average trading volume was 2.65M shares.

APG stock’s latest price update

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.06% compared to its previous closing price of $34.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that NOC lands a $97.5 million deal for the F-35 combat aircraft’s APG-85 radar. The company has decade-long expertise in advanced airborne radar systems.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $42 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APG reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for APG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to APG, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

APG Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.79. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 53.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from FRANKLIN MARTIN E, who sold 1,200,000 shares at the price of $34.64 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, FRANKLIN MARTIN E now owns 19,868,790 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $41,568,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.26%, with 3.01% for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $778.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of APi Group Corporation (APG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.