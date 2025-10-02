Anteris Technologies Global Corp (AVR): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AVR is 35.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVR on October 02, 2025 was 188.32K shares.

AVR stock’s latest price update

Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ: AVR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.56% compared to its previous closing price of $4.5. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that MINNEAPOLIS and BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (Anteris or the Company) (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR), a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function, today announced that after convening its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) virtually on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

AVR’s Market Performance

AVR’s stock has fallen by -4.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.41% and a quarterly rise of 14.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.19% for Anteris Technologies Global Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.80% for AVR’s stock, with a -11.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AVR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AVR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $20 based on the research report published on January 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for AVR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to AVR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

AVR Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.86% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for AVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.23% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Anteris Technologies Global Corp stands at -33.97%. The total capital return value is set at -1.61%. Equity return is now at value -615.48%, with -296.17% for asset returns.

Based on Anteris Technologies Global Corp (AVR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -26.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -714.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$76.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Anteris Technologies Global Corp (AVR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.