Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) has increased by 4.66% when compared to last closing price of $9.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that ANAVEX3-71-002 trial achieved its primary endpoint demonstrating safety and tolerability in both male and female adults

Is It Worth Investing in Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) Right Now?

AVXL has 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AVXL is 82.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVXL on October 02, 2025 was 1.06M shares.

AVXL’s Market Performance

The stock of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) has seen a 10.94% increase in the past week, with a -0.84% drop in the past month, and a -12.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for AVXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.99% for AVXL’s stock, with a 0.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVXL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AVXL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for AVXL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on December 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVXL reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for AVXL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AVXL, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AVXL Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVXL rose by +11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation saw 66.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVXL

The total capital return value is set at -0.58%. Equity return is now at value -43.63%, with -39.47% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$45.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.