Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

The 36-month beta value for SPWH is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SPWH is 36.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume of SPWH on October 02, 2025 was 448.74K shares.

SPWH stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) has decreased by -9.03% when compared to last closing price of $2.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-05 that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. delivered mixed Q2 results, with modest sales growth on easy comps and continued margin pressure, highlighting ongoing operational challenges. The company’s inability to leverage margins has led to persistent net losses, shrinking its cash runway and raising concerns about financial sustainability. Inventory and debt levels have risen significantly, increasing risk if demand softens and forcing a focus on debt repayment rather than growth initiatives.

SPWH’s Market Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) has experienced a -17.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.01% drop in the past month, and a -23.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.07% for SPWH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.65% for SPWH’s stock, with a 5.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SPWH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SPWH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPWH reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for SPWH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPWH, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SPWH Trading at -18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWH fell by -17.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc saw -11.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -16.56%, with -4.04% for asset returns.

Based on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $21.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 21.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 452.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.