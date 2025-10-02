Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) is above average at 114.84x. The 36-month beta value for NOW is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NOW is 207.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume of NOW on October 02, 2025 was 1.62M shares.

NOW stock’s latest price update

The stock of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) has decreased by -0.85% when compared to last closing price of $920.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow announced AI Experience, a unified, conversational front door to enterprise AI.

NOW’s Market Performance

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has experienced a -2.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.11% rise in the past month, and a -9.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for NOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.16% for NOW’s stock, with a -4.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1250 based on the research report published on September 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW reach a price target of $1160, previously predicting the price at $1150. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 24th, 2025.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to NOW, setting the target price at $1150 in the report published on June 25th of the current year.

NOW Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $932.59. In addition, ServiceNow Inc saw 3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Sands Anita M, who sold 1,097 shares at the price of $915.11 back on Aug 29 ’25. After this action, Sands Anita M now owns 9,307 shares of ServiceNow Inc, valued at $1,003,873 using the latest closing price.

McDermott William R, the Chairman & CEO of ServiceNow Inc, sold 5,825 shares at $916.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28 ’25, which means that McDermott William R is holding 6,614 shares at $5,339,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.79% for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 16.95%, with 8.25% for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.95. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 69.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.