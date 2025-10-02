Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nixxy Inc (NIXX)

The 36-month beta value for NIXX is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NIXX is 20.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume of NIXX on October 02, 2025 was 201.09K shares.

NIXX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nixxy Inc (NASDAQ: NIXX) has increased by 9.93% when compared to last closing price of $1.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that Company reports revenue growth, integration of new edge infrastructure, and milestones advancing NIXXY CORE™ toward enterprise-scale AI adoption. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Over the past six months, Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX), or Nixxy, has accelerated its transformation into an AI Infrastructure company.

NIXX’s Market Performance

Nixxy Inc (NIXX) has experienced a 1.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.63% drop in the past month, and a -32.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.63% for NIXX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.38% for NIXX’s stock, with a -32.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIXX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NIXX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NIXX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NIXX Trading at -7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares sank -3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIXX rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6042. In addition, Nixxy Inc saw -39.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.04% for the present operating margin

0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nixxy Inc stands at -1.95%. The total capital return value is set at -2.33%. Equity return is now at value -643.77%, with -256.45% for asset returns.

Based on Nixxy Inc (NIXX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -72.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$20.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Nixxy Inc (NIXX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.