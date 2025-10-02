Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is above average at 32.41x. The 36-month beta value for GTES is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GTES is 252.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of GTES on October 02, 2025 was 2.02M shares.

GTES stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has jumped by 1.57% compared to previous close of $24.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-12 that PRIM, GTES and AMRK made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on September 12, 2025.

GTES’s Market Performance

GTES’s stock has risen by 3.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.60% and a quarterly rise of 5.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Gates Industrial Corporation plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.39% for GTES’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on August 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTES reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for GTES stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GTES, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

GTES Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.31. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 41.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Eliasson Fredrik J, the Director of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, purchased 60,000 shares at $19.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Eliasson Fredrik J is holding 188,452 shares at $1,173,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 6.31%, with 2.86% for asset returns.

Based on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $478.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.