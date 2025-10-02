Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO)

The 36-month beta value for ENTO is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ENTO is 1.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. The average trading volume of ENTO on October 02, 2025 was 1.85M shares.

ENTO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Entero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ENTO) has decreased by -14.20% when compared to last closing price of $5.0.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Transaction positions ENTO in the high-growth AI energy-infrastructure market, amid a surge of multi-billion-dollar hyperscaler spending on data centers, and rapid growth in behind-the-meter energy storage solutions BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) (“ENTO” or the “Company”) today announced it has acquired 100% of GRID AI Corp (“GRID AI”), a grid-edge, AI-driven software and device platform that enables utilities, retailers, and large power users to dynamically manage load and distributed energy resources (“DERs”). Over $50 million has been invested since 2019 to commercialize this revolutionary autonomous platform delivering Dynamic Load Shaping™ (DLS) and an Aggregation Management Platform (AMP) that orchestrate millions of behind-the-meter assets (including EV chargers, batteries, HVAC, water heaters and rooftop solar) using AI, machine learning and edge analytics to balance supply and demand in real time, creating a more reliable, resilient, and transactive grid.

ENTO’s Market Performance

Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO) has experienced a -14.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 56.57% rise in the past month, and a 253.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.33% for ENTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.31% for ENTO’s stock, with a 144.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENTO Trading at 62.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.40%, as shares surge +54.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +189.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTO fell by -14.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Entero Therapeutics Inc saw 316.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTO starting from Romano Sarah, who sold 727 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Jan 06 ’25. After this action, Romano Sarah now owns 17,287 shares of Entero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $465 using the latest closing price.

Romano Sarah, the Chief Financial Officer of Entero Therapeutics Inc, sold 476 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09 ’24, which means that Romano Sarah is holding 18,014 shares at $212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTO

The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -24.28%, with -17.88% for asset returns.

Based on Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -84.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15606.71 with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.