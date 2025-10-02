Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) is above average at 6.73x. The 36-month beta value for DXC is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DXC is 174.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. The average trading volume of DXC on October 02, 2025 was 1.86M shares.

DXC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) has jumped by 1.25% compared to previous close of $13.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that AI-First Innovation Centre to Accelerate Digital Transformation for DXC Customers Across Canada ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the opening of a new Innovation Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, strengthening its long-term commitment to customers and growth in Canada.

DXC’s Market Performance

DXC’s stock has fallen by -1.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.70% and a quarterly drop of -13.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for DXC Technology Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.94% for DXC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DXC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for DXC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on March 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXC reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for DXC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2024.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to DXC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

DXC Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXC fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, DXC Technology Co saw -33.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXC starting from Voci Christopher Anthony, who sold 2,500 shares at the price of $14.52 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Voci Christopher Anthony now owns 91,105 shares of DXC Technology Co, valued at $36,288 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for DXC Technology Co stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 12.60%, with 2.83% for asset returns.

Based on DXC Technology Co (DXC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, DXC Technology Co (DXC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.