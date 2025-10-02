Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of DLocal Limited (DLO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is above average at 27.69x. The 36-month beta value for DLO is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DLO is 82.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.04% of that float. The average trading volume of DLO on October 02, 2025 was 2.38M shares.

DLO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has dropped by -1.54% compared to previous close of $14.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-17 that DLocal combines 50% revenue growth, 25%+ margins, and innovation in BNPL and stablecoins, capturing massive emerging-market digital payment expansion. Total Payment Volume surged 53% year-over-year to $9.2 billion, with cross-border volumes growing 76% in Q1 2025. Adjusted EBITDA grew 64% YoY to $70 million, maintaining a strong 27% margin and expanding free cash flow to $48 million.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLO’s stock has fallen by -3.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.85% and a quarterly rise of 25.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for DLocal Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for DLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $15 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for DLO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to DLO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

DLO Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.21. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 84.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.41%. Equity return is now at value 32.78%, with 12.07% for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 30.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $168.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.