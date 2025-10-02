Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Celanese Corp (CE)

The 36-month beta value for CE is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CE is 108.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.94% of that float. The average trading volume of CE on October 02, 2025 was 2.13M shares.

CE stock’s latest price update

The stock of Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) has increased by 5.14% when compared to last closing price of $42.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On August 12, 2025, investors in Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) saw the price of their shares fall $6.20 (-13%) after the company reported its Q2 2025 financial results and revealed ongoing inventory destocking issues.

CE’s Market Performance

Celanese Corp (CE) has experienced a 11.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.26% drop in the past month, and a -26.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for CE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.10% for CE’s stock, with a -18.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to CE, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

CE Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.05. In addition, Celanese Corp saw -67.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Go Timothy, who purchased 1,039 shares at the price of $46.25 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Go Timothy now owns 4,415 shares of Celanese Corp, valued at $48,053 using the latest closing price.

Murray Mark Christopher, the SVP – Acetyls of Celanese Corp, purchased 2,017 shares at $41.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14 ’25, which means that Murray Mark Christopher is holding 17,000 shares at $84,371 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corp stands at -0.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -25.69%, with -6.45% for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corp (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $456.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Celanese Corp (CE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.