Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL)

The 36-month beta value for CADL is also noteworthy at -0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CADL is 37.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.68% of that float. The average trading volume of CADL on October 02, 2025 was 810.09K shares.

CADL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) has jumped by 8.63% compared to previous close of $5.1. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-09-29 that Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) said Monday that its experimental treatment CAN-2409 significantly extended the time patients lived without their prostate cancer returning, according to results from a large late-stage study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology. The therapy, also known as aglatimagene besadenovec, was tested in 745 men with intermediate-to-high-risk localized prostate cancer, a group typically treated with radiation therapy but still facing a roughly 30% chance of recurrence within 10 years.

CADL’s Market Performance

CADL’s stock has risen by 2.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.46% and a quarterly rise of 11.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.95% for Candel Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.04% for CADL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CADL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CADL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CADL reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CADL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2025.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to CADL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

CADL Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADL rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.08. In addition, Candel Therapeutics Inc saw -23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CADL starting from Nichols William Garrett, who sold 937 shares at the price of $6.98 back on Jul 28 ’25. After this action, Nichols William Garrett now owns 52,493 shares of Candel Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,540 using the latest closing price.

Nichols William Garrett, the Chief Medical Officer of Candel Therapeutics Inc, sold 781 shares at $5.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30 ’25, which means that Nichols William Garrett is holding 52,493 shares at $3,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CADL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.2% for the present operating margin

-0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Candel Therapeutics Inc stands at -22.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.4%. Equity return is now at value -55.18%, with -33.42% for asset returns.

Based on Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -25.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$52.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 211.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.