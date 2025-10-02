Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA)

The 36-month beta value for CABA is also noteworthy at 3.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CABA is 79.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.05% of that float. The average trading volume of CABA on October 02, 2025 was 1.62M shares.

CABA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) has jumped by 1.73% compared to previous close of $2.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-11 that Cabaletta Bio (CABA) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

CABA’s Market Performance

CABA’s stock has risen by 1.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 49.68% and a quarterly rise of 44.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.76% for Cabaletta Bio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.31% for CABA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CABA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CABA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CABA by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for CABA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $6 based on the research report published on December 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CABA reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for CABA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CABA, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

CABA Trading at 33.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +53.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CABA rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, Cabaletta Bio Inc saw -50.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CABA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.5% for the present operating margin

-0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cabaletta Bio Inc stands at -88.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.82%. Equity return is now at value -76.34%, with -65.30% for asset returns.

Based on Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -92.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$125.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 57.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.