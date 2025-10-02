Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) is above average at 66.88x. The 36-month beta value for BSY is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BSY is 127.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.06% of that float. The average trading volume of BSY on October 02, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

BSY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) has jumped by 1.67% compared to previous close of $51.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, will release its third quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Senior management will host a webcast to discuss the company’s results at 8:15 a.m. ET. The results press release and link to the webcast will be available prior to the start of the webcast on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.bentley.com Webcast a.

BSY’s Market Performance

BSY’s stock has risen by 0.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.61% and a quarterly drop of -3.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Bentley Systems Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.91% for BSY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSY stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for BSY by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BSY in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $58 based on the research report published on August 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSY reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for BSY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to BSY, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

BSY Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.82. In addition, Bentley Systems Inc saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from BENTLEY GREGORY S, who sold 37,160 shares at the price of $54.83 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, BENTLEY GREGORY S now owns 7,580,436 shares of Bentley Systems Inc, valued at $2,037,576 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 23.69%, with 7.61% for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Inc (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $378.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.