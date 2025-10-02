Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arrive AI Inc (ARAI)

The public float for ARAI is 3.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.96% of that float. The average trading volume of ARAI on October 02, 2025 was 309.08K shares.

ARAI stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arrive AI Inc (NASDAQ: ARAI) has decreased by -5.77% when compared to last closing price of $3.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a pioneer in autonomous last-mile delivery, is experiencing rapid hiring and expansion at the same time TechPoint, Indiana’s tech growth initiative, is urging the state to seize opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI). In its new AI Driven Skills for Indiana’s Economy report, TechPoint highlights a surge in demand for AI jobs and warns that Indiana risks losing ground if it does not accelerate workforce training and adoption.

ARAI’s Market Performance

Arrive AI Inc (ARAI) has experienced a -9.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.87% drop in the past month, and a -67.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.45% for ARAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.72% for ARAI’s stock, with a -51.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARAI Trading at -38.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -19.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.07% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAI starting from O’Toole Daniel Steven, who sold 434,672 shares at the price of $13.85 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, O’Toole Daniel Steven now owns 23,143,909 shares of Arrive AI Inc, valued at $6,020,207 using the latest closing price.

Ritchison John David, the Director of Arrive AI Inc, sold 72,500 shares at $13.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10 ’25, which means that Ritchison John David is holding 1,302,500 shares at $1,004,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.77% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrive AI Inc stands at -97.33%. The total capital return value is set at -2.5%.

Based on Arrive AI Inc (ARAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -44.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1288.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Arrive AI Inc (ARAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.